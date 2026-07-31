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With New Jersey’s housing costs among the highest in the country, Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed a measure last week that’s designed to protect renters. The Forbidding the Algorithmic Inflation of Rent, or FAIR, Act regulates how landlords can use rent-setting software that can artificially inflate housing costs.

Sherrill said during a bill-signing ceremony on July 23 that housing affordability is a major challenge in the Garden State, and she added that “landlords, who should be competing to provide the best price to renters, are instead colluding to drive prices up through so called ‘algorithmic pricing.’ That stops now.”

A report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey found that the state is the fifth-most expensive in the country for renters, with housing costs more than 20% above the national average.