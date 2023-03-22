Philadelphia City Council talked about the prospects of rent control during a purely informational hearing at City Hall Wednesday.

Renters in Philadelphia testified that they are constantly fighting against rent increases with some landlords, especially larger companies that don’t follow the rules established by the city.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier talked about how gentrification and new construction has forced people out of neighborhoods.

“The Black population in West Philly, east of 52nd Street, has halved,” Gauthier said. “Almost none of the so-called luxury homes popping up in this amenity-rich area are in the reach of working class, Black and brown residents.”

She cited issues with out-of-town ownership taking over rental properties. “We are in the midst of the worst housing affordability crisis we have ever seen in the city, and it’s going to take every tool at our disposal to turn the tide and ensure that every Philadelphian has high quality, stable housing.”