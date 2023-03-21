Delores Bell is beyond frustrated.

She desperately wants to move to Germantown to be closer to her aging parents but hasn’t been able to find an apartment she can afford or a landlord willing to take her on as a tenant.

And she says she knows exactly why: She’s a housing choice voucher holder.

“My apartment is in good condition. I’ve always made my rent. But I don’t even have the chance to prove that I’m a good tenant when landlords flat out refuse to accept voucher holders,” said Bell.

“It shouldn’t be this hard,” she added.

Bell’s remarks came near the top of a three-hour hearing on Monday, convened by a City Council committee to explore a pervasive form of housing discrimination in Philadelphia.

It’s called source of income discrimination. City law makes it illegal, but it’s incredibly common. Residents like Bell are often the victims, spurring some of Council’s fiercest housing advocates to seek possible solutions amid an affordable housing crisis.

“I fully understand that changes might need to be made to this program to ensure that it works better for property owners. But let me be clear: Philadelphia will no longer stand for the rampant illegal discrimination against working class Black and brown families with housing vouchers,” said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who chairs Council’s Committee on Public Housing, Neighborhood Development, and the Homeless.

Source of income discrimination is illegal under the city’s Fair Practices Ordinance, a law that’s been on the books for more than 40 years. But housing advocates say many tenants don’t know about the measure, or that they can lodge a complaint against a landlord who violates it. This results in a situation where the practice is not only expected, but accepted by voucher holders, who need the rent subsidy to keep a roof over their heads.

A 2018 study from the Urban Institute found that 67% of landlords in Philadelphia refuse to accept vouchers. The rejection rate rises to 83% in low-poverty neighborhoods.

Housing attorneys and city officials told councilmembers on Monday there needs to be better education around the law. They said Philadelphia could also do a better job of enforcing it.

“One of the biggest problems is right now, with our existing infrastructure, we have more of a reactive enforcement scope. We rely on the complaints that come in. But frankly, the number of complaints that we receive are not matching the magnitude of the crisis that’s being described here today,” said Kim Ghee, executive director of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations.

Ghee’s office is responsible for investigating allegations of housing and property discrimination, including source of income discrimination. She said she’d love to have more investigators to tackle more complaints. Right now, there are a total of six investigators who field source of income complaints, but also complaints related to employment discrimination and public accommodations discrimination, among other areas.