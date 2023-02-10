36,767.

That’s the number of people who applied for a chance to be on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waitlist to receive a housing choice voucher. The federal subsidy enables individuals and families with very low-income to afford rent on the private market.

“We were surprised that the number was so low. But nevertheless, it still shows the great need for housing in this city,” said spokesperson Nichole Tillman.

Save for roughly two hours when technical issues shut down the web application, PHA accepted applications online and over the phone during a two-week period that ended on Feb. 5.

The overwhelming majority — more than 90% — of applicants live or work in Philadelphia, said Tillman. And more than 60% of the pool identified as homeless or said they were at risk of being homeless.

“That’s devastating,” she said. “Thinking that only 10,000 vouchers are available and the people who even receive these vouchers, they can be waiting for three to five years before we exhaust that list.”

To reduce the amount of time it takes to clear the new waiting list, PHA is capping it at 10,000 applications. Those people will be randomly selected by a computer.

There was no limit the last time the agency opened its rolls. More than 55,000 people applied and it took 12 years to exhaust the list.