Federal data show evidence of home appraisal bias in Philadelphia

Publicly released data from the federal government show that home appraisals are more likely to be below contract sale prices in primarily Black neighborhoods in Philadelphia than in primarily white neighborhoods in the city.

The same disparity appears when comparing home appraisals in lower-priced areas of the city to higher-priced areas of the city.

Both findings, highlighted in new research from the Reinvestment Fund, suggest there is home appraisal bias in Philadelphia. The long-standing, but ill-defined practice potentially cheats families out of generational wealth, while also making it harder for homeowners to refinance or secure a mortgage for a more expensive house.

In Philadelphia, homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are undervalued by an average of $26,000, according to Redfin.

“It’s possible that the buyer ends up being able to negotiate that contract sale price down a little bit. The seller experiences a loss in terms of what they can sell their home for,” said Ira Goldstein, president of policy solutions at the Reinvestment Fund.

The non-profit’s analysis is based on limited and incomplete census tract data from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac — specifically for Philadelphia homeowners looking to sell their houses.

In 2020, 7.1% of appraisals in predominantly white neighborhoods came in below the contract sale price. In mixed-race and Black neighborhoods, that figure was 9.2% and 9.4%, respectively.

Anecdotally, gaps like those have led Black homeowners to “whitewash” their homes — remove family photos and other identifying objects — before a real estate appraisal in an effort not to lose out.

During the same year, 10.3% of appraisals in the city’s lowest-priced neighborhoods — under $150,000 — were below the contract sale price. By comparison, only 4.9% of appraisals in the highest-priced neighborhoods — $450,000 and above — were below the contract sale price.