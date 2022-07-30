Philly task force issues recommendations to eliminate home appraising bias

A task force convened by Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker has released a set of recommendations aimed at eliminating home appraisal bias across the city, state, and country.

The long-standing practice is rooted in racial discrimination, and occurs when homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are valued less than comparable homes in primarily white neighborhoods. This potentially cheats families out of generational wealth, while also making it harder for homeowners to refinance or secure a mortgage for a more expensive house.

In Philadelphia, homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are undervalued by an average of nearly $26,000, according to Redfin. Anecdotally, gaps like these have led Black homeowners to “whitewash” their homes — remove family photos and other identifying objects — before a real estate appraisal in an effort to not lose out.

“It’s a form of bullying to me,” said Parker. “It makes me sick to my stomach.”

A report published this week by the Philadelphia Home Appraisal Bias Task Force charges the government at all levels to take action on the issue, which has remained somewhat ill-defined despite its time on housing advocate agendas.

There are calls to make the home appraisal industry more transparent, easier to break into for women and people of color, and more defined by knowledge of local markets — something task force members say is often missing from the appraisal process.

The report’s recommendations are also focused on having better appraisal data, more training for the appraisers themselves, and more targeted education for homebuyers, homeowners, and appraisers alike.