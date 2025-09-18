Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Federal data shows that racial bias remains a potential roadblock for homebuyers and homeowners in Philadelphia’s predominately Black neighborhoods, according to new research from the Reinvestment Fund.

The report, released Thursday, focuses on home appraisals. It found that independent valuations completed in those communities were more likely to be lower than the property’s market value, making it harder for buyers to secure mortgage loans, as well as for homeowners to pull equity out of their properties.

“This is not just saying that properties in Black neighborhoods are less valuable than the properties in white neighborhoods,” said Ira Goldstein, senior advisor of policy solutions at the Reinvestment Fund. “It implies that there is some measure of bias in either the individual appraisals, or in some of the appraisal methodology, or a variety of other settings.”

Home appraisals, which are largely carried out by white men, are a crucial component of the mortgage-lending process. Lenders use those valuations to secure loans, whether it’s a first-time buyer or a homeowner looking to refinance to help cover another expense, such as medical bills or college tuition for their children.

Typically, the appraised value of a home is close to, or even matches, the contracted sale price.

If the appraisal for a property is less than the contracted sale price, however, the buyer may be required to purchase private mortgage insurance, potentially raising the amount due each month. The gap could also jeopardize, and potentially kill, the entire purchase agreement. For example, if the seller is firm on the price and decides to wait for a cash buyer instead.

Researchers also found low home appraisals in predominately Black neighborhoods are hindering homeowners looking to take cash out of their mortgage.

Federal data show that applications from these homeowners are more likely to be rejected based on what’s known as collateral, a term that is typically, but not exclusively, tied to the appraised value of the home.

“As a country, I think we are proud of the story, which is that one of the ways people are able to generate some wealth is if they become homeowners and the home appreciates and they pay their mortgage,” Goldstein said. “What we’re saying is on the front end of the report, you have a harder time getting that. And on the back end of the report, we’re saying you have a harder time accessing it.”