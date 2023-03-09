Salima Cunningham was annoyed, but not totally surprised, when she got the first appraisal for the triplex she owns in West Philadelphia.

“I didn’t think it was going to be as bad as it was, but I knew it wasn’t going to be what I knew it should be,” Cunningham said recently inside the building’s first-floor apartment.

In 2021, an appraiser from outside the city valued the three-story rowhouse at roughly $300,000, an amount Cunningham thought was far too low for Parkside, a historically Black neighborhood that’s starting to gentrify.

She had pegged the value at closer to $450,000 based on the work she put into the place and the rental income it was generating. Not to mention its location across the street from a large park and its proximity to the Mann Center, a popular outdoor music venue.

Cunningham needed the higher value reflected in the appraisal so she could borrow enough money against her mortgage to cover the costs of the recent renovations. She said the figure she got was low because the appraiser was biased, even if he didn’t intend to be.

“People outside of the city have no idea about the city. I know they think they do because maybe they come here to do their shopping or go to dinner. But it’s a totally different wheelhouse as far as valuation,” said Cunningham.

She later paid to appeal the appraisal and got a new value from a second appraiser: $500,000.

Home appraisal bias is a longstanding practice rooted in racial discrimination, and occurs when homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are valued less than similar homes in primarily white neighborhoods. This potentially cheats families out of generational wealth, while making it harder for homeowners to refinance or secure a mortgage for a more expensive house.

Anecdotally, home appraisal bias has led Black homeowners to “whitewash” their homes — remove family photos and other identifying objects — in advance of an appraisal in an effort not to lose out. In Philadelphia, homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are undervalued by an average of nearly $26,000, according to Redfin.

The city now has a task force dedicated to the issue. And Pennsylvania is working to expand the industry and make it more diverse.

The overwhelming majority of appraisers are white men, a problem advocates blame on a longstanding requirement for aspiring appraisers: apprenticeship hours. People need at least 1,500 of them to become a certified real estate appraiser in the state. But it’s not easy to find a shop willing to provide the training, especially for people of color.