Habitat for Humanity receives $4 million grant to repair homes in Philly

Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia has received a $4.1 million grant for its Home Repair Program, a sum that will ultimately enable the nonprofit to double the number of properties it fixes up each year.

“Which is mind-blowing to me,” said CEO Corrine O’Connell.

The money comes courtesy of the William Penn Foundation and will be disbursed over the next three years. By fiscal year 2026, the organization will start repairing 200 homes a year on a permanent basis, said O’Connell.

Habitat initially repaired fewer than 20 homes a year through the program, launched in 2011, which makes critical improvements to properties owned by residents with low-income. The fixes aren’t free, but come at a deep discount.