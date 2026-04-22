Reported crime on SEPTA continues to drop in 2026 after decade lows last year

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SEPTA is reporting another significant drop in crime across its network, including a 42% drop on the Market-Frankford Line during the first quarter of 2026, after reporting 10-year lows last year.

According to the agency’s first-quarter crime report, SEPTA Transit Police reported a 30% reduction in serious crimes from January to March compared to the same period last year, including double-digit reductions in five serious crime categories such as aggravated assaults and robberies.

“Since peaking during the pandemic, crime across the system has consistently declined,” SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said in a statement. “This progress is the result of a comprehensive approach that combines increased staffing, targeted enforcement, investments in modern technology, and improvements to station and vehicle infrastructure.”

Reported fare evasion has dropped 10% so far this year. Efforts to tackle fare evasion have increased since SEPTA reported losing roughly $30 million to fare evasion in 2024. That same year, SEPTA installed its first full-length fare gate at 69th Street Station. Similar gates are now installed at the Somerset, Huntingdon, Cecil B. Moore, 11th Street, 13th Street, Frankford Transit Center, Allegheny, 52nd Street and City Hall stations.