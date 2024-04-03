SEPTA is piloting a new gate to help stop turnstile jumping

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA is testing out a new way to stop people from not paying for their rides.

In a million-dollar experiment, the transit agency installed about two dozen gates at 69th Street Station to replace the traditional turnstiles. CEO Leslie Richards said the gates are high-tech and designed to keep people who don’t pay their fares out.

“Our older turnstile fare system was designed to be as accessible as possible. We still want to be accessible, but we realize people are taking advantage of that,” she said. “We need people to know that you must pay to get on SEPTA, that this is a service and it’s not fair to our riders who do pay every ride.”

The traditional turnstiles were replaced with doors that open and close quickly, guided by 3D imaging. SEPTA Police Chief Chuck Lawson said those hopping the gates do more than skip the fare.

“Our message that we’re sending out with bringing in tools like this and through our enforcement is, we are enforcing fair evasion out of this system to the extent that we can,” he said.