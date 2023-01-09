After more than a decade, Philly will reopen its waitlist for housing vouchers

In early March, PHA plans to send out notices to let people know if they were or were not selected for the new waitlist, which will be capped at 10,000. A computer will randomly select the names, but Philadelphians will get a preference, said Jeremiah.

Two thousand vouchers will be available immediately, but PHA expects it to take between three and five years to get everyone off the list before it reopens its rolls again.

The decision to cap the list at 10,000 applications was a necessity, said Jeremiah. “We wanted to make sure we were being more responsive to the demand that exists, while we recognize that it certainly isn’t enough. We would love to get more vouchers. We would love to expand the program beyond where it is.”

There are approximately 19,500 voucher households in Philadelphia, according to PHA. Nearly 80% are Black residents.

The total number of available subsidies has remained largely unchanged for well over a decade, meaning vouchers don’t become available to new applicants until an existing participant leaves the program.

Landing on the new waitlist will not guarantee anyone a place to live, only the opportunity to search for a landlord willing to accept the rent subsidy, which can be a daunting monthslong process in a city experiencing an affordable housing crisis.

Tessa Jones is close to signing a lease for a two-bedroom apartment in Point Breeze. PHA has inspected the unit, but has yet to give final approval.

Jones, 39, is hopeful it’ll all work out, but she’s not quite ready to celebrate. In the back of her mind, she’s worried the arrangement — what she likens to a needle in a haystack — could still fall through.

“It’s not done until I have a lease and I have signed that lease, and all the paperwork is done and I have the keys in my hand,” Jones said. “It is not done until that day.”

It’s taken Jones more than five months to get this far — to find a suitable place for her and her teenage daughter that could potentially rescue them from their current living situation. Since September 2021, Jones has been battling a downstairs neighbor whose constant smoking has saddled her with respiratory complications that recently led her doctor to recommend she get tested for COPD, a chronic lung disease.