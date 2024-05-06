From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development designated the Chester Housing Authority (CHA) as “troubled.”

HUD handed CHA a paltry Public Housing Assessment (PHA) score of 53% in April 2023. An overall score below 60% earns a spot on the troubled list. HUD regulations require that housing authorities must improve within two years. CHA has until 2025.

The PHA measures each housing authority’s performance in four categories: capital fund, financial, management and physical condition.

“The score is primarily due to poor physical conditions,” the spokesperson said.

If the local housing authority fails to remove itself from the troubled list, it’s unclear how 2,500 Chester families living in CHA-managed properties or receiving housing vouchers would be affected.

“HUD will assess and take appropriate next steps based on rules and regulations,” a HUD spokesperson said.

The federal agency could seize control of the authority, appoint a receiver to manage it or seek proposals for an outside party to take over.

HUD negotiated a recovery agreement and plan with CHA on Jan. 9. In an emailed statement to WHYY News, CHA executive director Steven Fischer said progress is already underway.

“Building maintenance has improved greatly,” Fischer said. “Work orders are being processed at, by far, the highest rates in many years. Vacancy reduction is on a fast track with a staffing surge and the use of local contractors. We have also worked hard at securing additional funding to both reduce vacancies and refurbish an aging housing stock.”

Fischer declined a phone interview.