Considering the circumstances — a financially failing city staring down the barrel of disincorporation, the Democratic primary was a crowded, three-person race between Kirkland and challengers Roots and Pat Worrell.

All of them had competing visions on leading the city out of bankruptcy. Roots, who currently works in operations and engineering at the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority (DELCORA), previously told WHYY News that he never intended on becoming a politician.

The city’s financial issues, trash problem, and environmental justice crises fueled his political willpower. Roots managed to crush his contenders despite failing to receive an endorsement from the Chester Democratic Committee.

With no Republican challenger in the general election, Roots squared off against independent Littleton.

Littleton, a 25-year resident of Chester, has a background in computer information technology and ministry leadership — but her campaign was not able to gather enough momentum.

“People said it’s time for a change,” Roots said. “I just want to address the people here in the city of Chester to let them know that change is coming. My biggest hope is that they are ready to embrace change. It’s one thing to say that you want change. It’s another thing to elect the change agent to run city government, but it’s really going to come together when things change. Do we have the appetite for change here in Chester? We’re going to find out rather quickly with my administration.”

Once sworn in, Roots will work directly with the state-appointed receiver in hopes of rescuing the city from its financial woes.