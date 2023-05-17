Stefan Roots declares victory over Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland in Chester primary

The high-stakes, three-headed race to become the next mayor of Chester and to lead the city out of bankruptcy is likely over.

First-term Councilmember Stefan Roots has declared victory over incumbent Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and real estate broker Pat Worrell in the Democratic primary. The race had not officially been called as of Tuesday night.

“Wow. I’m feeling like Chester is looking for a change, so now a lot of weight is on my shoulder,” Roots told WHYY News. “I’m that guy who has to be that change agent.”