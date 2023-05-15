Big money is flowing in Chester’s tight mayoral race

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The stakes are high in the city of Chester’s mayoral race, and more money is flowing into the race than at any other time in recent memory.

Chester is bankrupt and the current administration has been at the center of numerous controversies and scandals in recent years. Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland faces steep competition from Councilmember Stefan Roots and realtor Pat Worrell in the Democratic primary.

Meanwhile, Kirkland’s campaign has received more than $107,000 in 2023, which would be the most money that any of his campaigns have brought in since 2002 — the first year data is publicly available for the former state representative.