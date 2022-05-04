Out-of-state contributions stick out

Over several years of Kirkland’s state campaign finance reports, one repeat donor stands out due to his Massachusetts address: Michael Lenza.

According to the city’s parking contract, Lenza is the head of PFS VII as well as Transportation Services Consultants LLC, a consultant of PFS VII.

He gave Kirkland’s mayoral campaign, Friends of Thaddeus Kirkland, $5,000 in 2019 and another $5,000 in 2021, a year in which Kirkland wasn’t even up for re-election. However, Lenza’s generosity didn’t stop at just one Kirkland.

The parking manager donated $500 to the re-election campaign of State Rep. Brian Kirkland, the nephew of the mayor, in October 2018 — weeks after the revised parking agreement was signed with the city as well as another $1,000 in 2022.

Lenza isn’t the only person with an out-of-state address making a sizable donation to Kirkland’s campaigns that coincides with the timing of the contract. A couple of individuals with the last name Dugan, who share a Rhode Island address, gave $2,500 in contributions to Mayor Kirkland’s 2018 Congressional campaign for the seat currently occupied by U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon.

Richard Dugan was apparently a business partner with Lenza behind TRANSPAY LLC, according to an online database of Massachusetts corporations. Dugan’s donation came with a receipt date of April 5, 2018 — just a few weeks prior to the signing of the initial parking contract with the city.

The Annapolis-based firm Greenwill Consulting Group LLC also contributed a $2,500 donation to Kirkland’s bid for Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District with a receipt date of April 11, 2018, which is two weeks before the city signed the contract with PFS VII.

That firm had Gatso USA, a partner in the parking contract, as one of its former clients. Greenwill founder and CEO Ivan Lanier is also the brother of Erwin Lanier, the project manager of the Chester Parking Authority.

Since 2018, Kirkland has received $15,000 in total to his congressional and mayoral campaigns by individuals and entities with ties to the parking contract with PFS VII.

WHYY News reached out to the out-of-state Lenza and Dugan on Monday and Tuesday for comments about their donations to the mayor of a small city in Pennsylvania, but no one responded.

Ivan Lanier did give an interview Tuesday to WHYY News and he said that having been born and raised in the city, he has strong Chester ties and remains really involved. He said that the donation is “just a coincidence. They are totally separate.”

Citing his own investment in the city of Chester, Lanier said that because it’s a small city, he tries to do his best to work with various groups to improve the lives of young people such as funding the revitalization of some Chester athletic fields.

“I donate to many people and if someone is running from the city of Chester and has their best interest at heart, I will support them,” Lanier said.

The spokesperson for the city as well as Mayor Kirkland also did not initially respond to requests on Monday and Tuesday for comment.

The city’s press secretary had previously canceled a scheduled interview for a different story in March and told WHYY News in an email that the mayor would not take part in future interview inquiries.

“Based on our current review we will no longer be conducting interviews with you,” the email read.

Eventually, WHYY News got in contact with the spokesperson on Tuesday, who confirmed that this was still the case.

WHYY News’ attempt to get an interview or a comment from State Rep. Kirkland on Tuesday also went unanswered.

Parking meter fees skyrocket

Kirkland isn’t the only Chester public official to have gotten lucrative opportunities related to the city’s parking contract. In 2018, shortly after Chester’s revised parking contract was signed, city Councilmember Will Morgan got a job as the head of finance and human resources for Upper Marlboro, Maryland, despite living roughly two hours away in Chester and still conducting his duties on Chester City Council.

The town of Upper Marlboro is a client of Greenwill Consulting. Morgan is no longer employed with Upper Marlboro.

WHYY News reached out to Morgan for comment on Monday and Tuesday but did not immediately receive a response. The city spokesperson also acknowledged and declined these requests in a phone call on Tuesday.

From the start, Chester’s parking contract with PFS VII didn’t make much financial sense for the struggling city.