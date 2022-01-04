Receiver: Chester ‘not seeing a dime’ of parking revenue because of ‘one-sided’ contract

In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?

Chester’s receivership team is sounding the alarm on the city’s parking contract with PFS VII, which it found to be “very one-sided in favor of the parking manager” when compared to industry standards.

“There’s an individual right now who’s getting a parking ticket from a meter that’s going to the parking manager, the city’s not seeing a dime of it,” said Vijay Kapoor, chief of staff to Receiver Michael Doweary, during his public presentation on the matter.

In an interview, Kapoor said that the receiver’s office began looking into the contract a year and a half ago. Now, the receiver is weighing his options to possibly terminate the contract under receiver law.

Kapoor said the contract is “hurting local businesses” by adding a barrier to downtown shopping and “hurting the city of Chester.” The receiver alleges Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland pushed the deal through partly to benefit a lobbyist friend.

The concerns regarding the deal were brought to the public’s attention on Dec. 28 at the bi-monthly Municipal Financial Recovery Advisory Committee (MFRAC) meeting where Kirkland, a city councilmember, a governor’s representative, and a county representative usually meet to discuss the city’s worsening financial crisis.

The contract in question was recently subject to an evaluation by an outside firm, Walker Consultants, as well as an internal investigation by the receiver’s office. The findings were presented to the committee. However, Kirkland and Councilman Al Jacobs were notably absent from the meeting and didn’t provide an advance notice for their unavailability.

Those present at the meeting such as C. Kim Bracey, the executive director of MFRAC, were shocked to hear the findings.

“This is just bad and I don’t know what to do. The state’s tired of doling out money to bail out the city on dumb stuff like this,” Bracey said.

WHYY News reached out to the city for comment and a spokesperson for the mayor said that Kirkland would be unable to provide a comment until he meets with the Chester Parking Authority.

According to the Delco Times, Kirkland fired back in support of the contract and against the receiver’s team at a city council meeting the day after the MFRAC meeting. He said business owners are not complaining about the current parking issues, saying the meter installation came in response to commuters using city streets as all-day parking when taking the train to Philadelphia for work. Kirkland also cited spending time with family during the holiday season as the reason for his absence from the meeting.