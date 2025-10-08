From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County is debuting a map to serve trekkers and trail enthusiasts.

The interactive, online database is designed to be a full-service hub for maps and real-time status updates of the county’s growing trail system.

The Delaware County Primary Trail Network Information Hub went live in October.

“This new tool is just another fantastic tool that we are introducing to help our residents and visitors maximize their experience with our trail system and the places they connect,” Councilmember Elaine Paul Schaefer said.

Instead of having to comb across the entire county website for scattered pieces of details, the information hub is meant to be an all-in-one shortcut. With the click of a button, users can examine each individual trail along the interactive map.