Delaware County debuts online interactive map for growing trail system
The Delaware County Primary Trail Network Information Hub is an online resource to locate places to walk and track the county’s progress in building out its trail system.
Delaware County is debuting a map to serve trekkers and trail enthusiasts.
The interactive, online database is designed to be a full-service hub for maps and real-time status updates of the county’s growing trail system.
The Delaware County Primary Trail Network Information Hub went live in October.
“This new tool is just another fantastic tool that we are introducing to help our residents and visitors maximize their experience with our trail system and the places they connect,” Councilmember Elaine Paul Schaefer said.
Instead of having to comb across the entire county website for scattered pieces of details, the information hub is meant to be an all-in-one shortcut. With the click of a button, users can examine each individual trail along the interactive map.
More than 45 miles of trails are already open to the public in Delaware County. About 12 miles of trails are either under construction or in the design phase. Another 78 miles of trails are either in the feasibility stage or the planning phase.
“In the last five years, Delaware County has really upped its game in trail development and in investing in our parks and our open spaces,” Schaefer said.
Delaware County’s investment into its trail system is an ongoing effort that has required continuous collaboration between municipal and regional partners including the Circuit Trail Coalition, which seeks to connect the Delaware Valley with hundreds of miles of trails, and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission.
“With this tool, local leaders and residents can collaborate on projects that support the region’s vision for a safe, modern, multimodal transportation system,” said Ariella Maron, executive director of the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, in a statement.
