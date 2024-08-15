Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Chester Pike in Delaware County could soon have narrower car lanes, bike paths and wider sidewalks.

The proposed improvements are part of a recommendation by Conshohocken-based Colliers Engineering to alleviate traffic woes and support more pedestrian- and bike-friendly towns.

About five years ago, community leaders from Sharon Hill, Glenolden, Norwood, Prospect Park and Ridley Park converged to create the Chester Pike Corridor Improvement Partners, a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing the area. Their vision was crafted into a master plan to make the roadway more environmental and family-friendly.

In 2022, the agency received a $125,000 grant from the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission to conduct a road improvement study.

David Schwartz, project manager at Colliers, said the upgrades will cost $800,000 to a few million dollars per intersection. Officials said they will fund the projects through grants and borough contributions.

Tracy Barusevicius, executive director of the Delaware County Transportation Management Association, said each borough will decide on projects they want to prioritize and implement. Officials did not offer a timeline or start date.

One of the priorities is the intersection at Lincoln Avenue in Prospect Park, where one left-turning lane could become two. Officials also said they want to reduce the six-lane stretch in Sharon Hill because it doesn’t attract a high traffic volume.

Residents and commuters have long complained about the stretch of road where Chester Pike meets South Avenue in Glenolden. Schwartz said that section will not be upgraded at this time, because it requires Amtrak’s approval. The transit agency owns the train bridge above the road.

Amtrak told WHYY News in a statement that it “looks forward to continuing to work together as a community partner to provide support where possible.”

Among other recommendations in the Colliers report is a parallel “bike the pike” route, similar to the Bicyclists’ Baltimore Pike. This would offer a safer alternative to biking directly on Chester Pike.

In an emailed statement, PennDOT affirmed its support for the upcoming safety projects.