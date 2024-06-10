From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A pair of Delaware County lawmakers are introducing legislation in honor of Fanta Bility, an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Sharon Hill police officers in 2021.

The legislation, known as Fanta’s Law, would require officers in Delaware County to undergo more training.

Democratic state Sen. Anthony H. Williams and state Rep. David Delloso announced the introduction of their companion bills Monday morning just outside of Academy Park High School, where Fanta was killed.

“It’s extraordinary that this family has not only taken this very tragic moment and turned it into a teaching lesson for humanity — and that is to make sure that justice is found on behalf of their child,” Williams said, standing alongside the Bility family as well as a handful of county, local and state officials. “But also make sure that we acknowledge that there are things that we should have done, can do and will do to prevent this type of tragedy from occurring again.”

Senate Bill 1212, formally introduced on May 28, would require all officers in second class A counties to undergo mandatory firearms training courses at least four times each year. Officers who fail to complete the training requirements would be placed on administrative leave until training has been met.

Delloso is set to introduce his bill on the house floor this week. He said his bill would focus on training officers in “high-pressure” situations.

Siddiq Kamara, Fanta’s cousin and president of the board of the Fanta Bility Foundation, and Tenneh Kromah, Fanta’s mother and co-founder of the foundation, were instrumental in discussions to draft the legislation.

Kamara, who is a former police officer, said establishing a standard of training amongst Delco’s 46 police departments would be a step in the right direction.

“One of the most important things to me and my aunt was to focus on police training. And for the past eight months, my aunt and I, we talked to all the elected officials throughout the county, state and local [about] how we can come together and make sure that this tragedy never happens again,” Kamara said.

The Bility family and the Democratic legislators worked behind the scenes with the Fraternal Order of Police Delaware County Lodge 27 and Republicans to ensure the bill would satisfy all parties.

“I’ve already received a lot of support from leadership,” Delloso said. “I’ve already received a lot of support from my college — and it’s legislation that I am sure will fly through the House.”

Overcome with emotion, Kromah was brief in her remarks when speaking about her daughter.

“I don’t want anybody to be in this situation,” Kromah said.