One person was wounded in the initial crossfire. The three Sharon Hill police officers heard the shots and saw a car approaching from that direction, so they fired their weapons as well, fatally wounding Bility and injuring three other people.

In its statement, Stollsteimer’s office said it has determined that Ford and Strand should be held criminally liable for Bility’s death as well as the wounding of the three others. Stollsteimer said his office would “continue its comprehensive review” of all parties, noting that on Nov. 18, a grand jury will convene and review the entirety of the case to determine whether the police officers’ use of force was justified.

“I ask for the community’s continued patience as the grand jury undertakes its investigation,” Stollsteimer said in the statement.

He declined a WHYY News request for an interview with him Wednesday afternoon.

Bruce Castor, the attorney representing the Bility family in a civil suit against the borough of Sharon Hill, its police department, and some officers, told WHYY News that he thought Stollsteimer’s decision to charge Ford and Strand with first-degree murder was “pretty aggressive.”

“I think that’s going to be a very difficult case, and I wish him well,” said Castor, who was a longtime prosecutor in Montgomery County.

But Castor said both he and the Bility family were confused by the apparent shift in the investigation’s direction.

“How is it possible that these two people could be considered as the main focus of the investigation, when it’s the police officers’ bullet that killed Fanta Bility and injured other people — and the lack of training and the lack of supervision that the police officers had? The focus has to remain on the police reaction,” Castor said.