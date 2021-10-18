Photo essay: Silent marchers demand justice for Fanta Bility, 8-year-old killed by police in Delco

    By
  • Daniella Heminghaus
    • October 17, 2021
[in center]: Taylor Kowalski, from Ridley Park, marching alongside others. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Community members took part in a silent march in Delaware County Sunday afternoon, calling for justice for Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old girl fatally shot by Sharon Hill police in late August.

The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
[in center] Melody Lee, form Darby. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
The march, led by the Upper Darby-based anti-racism organization UDTJ (Understanding, Devotion, Take Action, Justice) and Delco Resists, began at the Sharon Hill police station and briefly stopped outside the Academy Park High School football stadium for eight minutes of silence — one for each year of her short life.

A motorist shows their support for the group. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
The group stopped outside of the Academy Park High School football stadium for eight minutes of silence. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
After receiving reports of a shooting near the high school on Aug. 27, officers allegedly fired toward a crowd of people leaving a football game at the stadium, hitting Fanta and at least three other people, including her 13-year-old sister.

Jamal Johnson, from Philadelphia, reflects as the group stopped outside of the Academy Park High School football stadium for eight minutes of silence. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Jamal Johnson, from Philadelphia. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
A section of the Academy Park High School football stadium where the group stopped for eight minutes of silence. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
The group stopped outside of the Academy Park High School football stadium for eight minutes of silence. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Organizers said Sunday’s march was not only to honor the girl’s life, but also for “police accountability, improved and updated training procedures, and that the officers involved in the shooting be removed from the force.”

Dyamond Gibbs, from the UDTJ organization, speaking to the group. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Fanta’s family has urged the Sharon Hill Police Department to fire the officers responsible for her death, and the Delaware County Black Caucus has also called for justice. The unnamed officers have been on administrative leave since the shooting.

[in center] Melody Lee, form Darby. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
Carol Kazeem, from Delco Resists, speaking to the group. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
The group stopped outside of the Academy Park High School football stadium for eight minutes of silence. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
“A mother is grieving and she will always be in grief. I just don’t get how we can stand here and be marching to talk about we just want some answers for the family,” said Carol Kazeem with Delco Resists. “A mother shouldn’t have to worry about that. The family shouldn’t have to scream and holler for that — and neither should we … Wrong is wrong. It happened. Just right your wrongs. It doesn’t matter how it started. It happened and she’s gone.”

Mary Dougherty, from, Clifton Heights. The Justice for Fanta Bility silent march in Sharon Hill, PA on 10/17/21. Fanta Bility was an eight year old girl who was shot and killed outside of a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27, 2021. The march had been organized and led by the UDTJ and Delco Resists as a way to honor Fanta’s life as well as call for police accountability. [DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
