“A mother is grieving and she will always be in grief. I just don’t get how we can stand here and be marching to talk about we just want some answers for the family,” said Carol Kazeem with Delco Resists. “A mother shouldn’t have to worry about that. The family shouldn’t have to scream and holler for that — and neither should we … Wrong is wrong. It happened. Just right your wrongs. It doesn’t matter how it started. It happened and she’s gone.”