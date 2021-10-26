The lawsuit also names two of the three officers who allegedly shot Fanta and four others: John Scanlan and Devon Smith. A third unnamed officer is also listed as a defendant. Earlier this month, the Delaware County Black Caucus called for the officers to be fired and the Bility family has echoed those calls.

The shooting happened on the evening of Aug. 27 following a football game at Academy Park High School when a nearby confrontation escalated to gunfire a block away from the stadium, just as spectators were leaving.

Three Sharon Hill police officers allegedly heard the shots and saw a car approaching from the direction of the noise, firing their own weapons in response. No one in the car was injured nor was a weapon found in the car. The bullets fired by the police hit a crowd of bystanders, killing Fanta Bility and wounding her 13-year-old sister and two others.

The case has garnered a great deal of scrutiny regarding the conduct of the three officers, as well as the handling of the investigation by Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

According to Stollsteimer, his office has identified suspects in the initial shooting the officers were responding to.

A preliminary investigation determined that out of the five gunshot victims, four were shot by the police officers — including Fanta Bility.

Castor, citing his 30 years of experience in law enforcement, said he knows what an acceptable use of force is. While he doesn’t believe the officers acted maliciously, he does believe they were reckless and that the borough is to blame.

“There isn’t a police department in the entire country that teaches it’s okay to shoot at a moving vehicle under the circumstances,” he said. “And there isn’t a police department in the whole country that teaches it’s okay to fire your weapon, in this case 25 times, into a crowd of people. So I’m pretty sure that Sharon Hills is liable here.”