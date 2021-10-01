Delaware County Black Caucus calls for officers involved in fatal shooting of 8-year-old to be fired

At the same time of the shooting, authorities said a vehicle turned onto Coates Street directly in front of three Sharon Hill Borough police officers.

“We have concluded that the gunfire, combined with the movement of the vehicle, precipitated responsive gunfire from the Sharon Hill police officers,” Stollsteimer said.

Now, Pennsylvania State Senator Anthony Williams is joining other members of the Delaware County Black Caucus to stress the significance of this investigation moving toward a grand jury.

“If the grand jury is going to operate in secrecy and privacy to do their work, that means everyone should keep their nose, hands, opinions and pressure out of the DA’s office and away from the grand jury,” Williams said.

The call for a grand jury would compel uncooperative witnesses to come forward and signals the possibility of criminal charges being filed.

“We’ll be able to tell the whole story of what happened that night,” Stollsteimer said.