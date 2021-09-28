Delco DA: ‘Near certainty’ that officers fatally shot 8-year-old girl outside football stadium

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Initial ballistics analysis has concluded with “near certainty” that it was officers’ gunfire that killed a young girl and injured several others outside of the Academy Park High School football stadium last month, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced on Monday.

Stollsteimer said this all began with a shooting occurred about a block away from the football stadium on the 900 block of Coates Street.

At the same time of the shooting, authorities say a vehicle turned onto Coates Street directly in front of three Sharon Hill Borough police officers.

“We have concluded that the gunfire, combined with the movement of the vehicle, precipitated responsive gunfire from the Sharon Hill police officers,” said Stollsteimer on Monday.

According to Stollsteimer, it’s believed that four of the five gunshot victims, including 8-year-old Fanta Bility, were struck by shots fired by the Sharon Hill police officers. Final forensic reports have not been released.