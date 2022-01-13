Call to action planned for Fanta Bility outside Delaware County Courthouse

Two social justice groups active in Delaware County, UDTJ and Delco Resists, plan a Thursday afternoon rally outside the courthouse in Media seeking justice in the August 2021 death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

The timing is intended to coincide with the scheduled preliminary hearing of Angelo “AJ” Ford, 16, one of the two teens charged with first-degree murder in Bility’s death — even though the bullet that killed her came from a Sharon Hill police officer.

“We plan on showing up in force and building momentum overall for, you know, the fight for justice for Fanta, the prosecution of the officers, and the dropping of the first of the murder charges against AJ and Hasein [Strand],” said Kyle McIntyre, one of UDTJ’s coordinators.

The case has garnered national attention since Sharon Hill police officers responded to hearing gunfire a block away by firing into a crowd as people were leaving a football game at Academy Park High School. Whether the officers will be charged is still before a grand jury, though Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer moved relatively swiftly to charge others.

Stollsteimer’s office determined in November that the two teens, who allegedly got into an argument at the game and fired weapons at each other on the 900 block of Coates Street — a block away from the stadium — were criminally liable for Fanta Bility’s death.

The DA has asked for patience while the grand jury considers the case, but the community has grown increasingly skeptical about the prospect of complete accountability.