Sharon Hill Borough Council fires 3 police officers charged in Fanta Bility’s death

Sharon Hill Borough Council approved Thursday night, in three separate 6-1 votes, the firing of police officers Sean Dolan, Devon Smith, and Brian Devaney. The action came two days after the Delaware County district attorney filed criminal charges against them in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility and the wounding of three others.

Council member Sandra Holcombe was the lone no vote in all three instances.

A couple dozen people jammed into the small council chamber witnessed the council’s action.

Councilmember Edward Booker was just appointed to his post last week to fill a vacancy on council. This was his first meeting.

“You hope that your first day isn’t when you have to make a decision to terminate officers. Personally, I never want to terminate a person. It just happens with work. It’s a thing that happens in life. But the most important part is — there was misconduct. And there was other issues involved with this case,” Booker told spectators after the vote.

“I can’t control what happened then. And I can’t control what happened to those officers. But like those people who made the shooting initially, we all have to be held accountable for all of our actions. And that’s part of life,” Booker said.

“Can we ignore what happened at the time? No, we can’t,” Booker said.