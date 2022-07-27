Castor said that this is a difficult case to litigate, because the prosecution can’t conclusively determine which officer fired the fatal round.

“The criminal law punishes people for bad conduct. If you are unable to determine whose bad conduct caused Fanta Bility’s death, it becomes difficult for the prosecutor to convince a court that the criminal law is the appropriate forum,” Castor said.

As a former Montgomery County District Attorney, Castor believes that the criminal case and the civil case do not necessarily complement each other. His logic is that the more “liable” the former officers are, the less it is the borough’s fault for providing proper use of force training.

Nevertheless, he reiterated that the Bility family is more concerned with justice than anything else.

“The more serious charges going forward make the civil case harder. But these are people of principle, and they want criminal justice first, and then they will worry about civil damages,” Castor said.

An independent investigation conducted by the law firm Fox-Rothschild LLP into the Sharon Hill Police Department procedures following the shooting has been completed and was submitted to the borough in June.

While the report is supposed to be released by the end of the week, Castor questioned why the borough would sit on the report for nearly two months without immediately sharing it with the public or the family. He still has not seen it.

“But if the report says that the borough failed to make certain that the officers understood use-of-force protocols and failed to test that they knew that and failed to keep their skills under simulated conditions sharp, that will mean that the borough is in deep trouble civilly as long as intentional criminal conduct is not found in the criminal court,” Castor said.

Pointing to the possibility of appeals in both cases, he said it will likely take a long time before any improvements to the lives of the family and surviving victims will happen.