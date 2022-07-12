The independent investigation into the Sharon Hill Police Department procedures launched after the police killing of eight-year-old Fanta Bility and wounding of three others is complete — but the family and the public might have to wait until the end of July to see it.

Kelley Hodge and the law firm Fox-Rothschild LLP concluded their nine-month investigation in June. According to Tuesday’s press release issued by the borough’s solicitor, the report looked into use of force training as well as included best practices of community policing.

Sharon Hill Borough Council has had a written report from Hodge since June, but it has not released it yet.

“Council would like to reiterate that it has always been the express intent of Council to release the report immediately following receipt and internal review. The report is expected to be released to the public no later than July 31, 2022,” the release said.