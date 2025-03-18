Chester receiver demands stormwater authority stop paying board salaries

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary issued an order Tuesday, demanding the Stormwater Authority of the City of Chester cease paying salaries to six board members.

Doweary asserted Chester City Council never signed off on salaries for the SAC board members pursuant to the Municipal Authorities Act.

The affected board members include Susan Dennis, Fred Green, John Shelton, Joy Taylor, Portia West and Elizabeth Williams. Green and West currently serve as City Council members. Taylor is the city controller. In April 2024, first-term Mayor Stefan Roots accused Green and West of violating the city charter for receiving two salaries from the city.

“With regards to Portia West, her term expired on October 28, 2024, yet she remains on the SAC Board and continues to receive salary payments,” Doweary wrote. “While the MAA provides that a board member may stay on until replaced, SAC’s Articles of Incorporation only authorize five (5) board members, yet SAC currently purports to have nine (9) board members.”

SAC interim executive director Bruce Conner and solicitor Steven Hann did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Green and West did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This order only applies to ceasing current and future salary payments,” Doweary wrote. “I reserve the right to seek recoupment of unauthorized salary payments made to these individuals, or unauthorized payments made to other individuals.”

The receiver’s office declined to comment on the order. Doweary claimed SAC has been aware of the issue for months but has yet to take action.