From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chester’s state-appointed receiver is demanding the Stormwater Authority for the City of Chester hand over its financial records. The authority is not budging.

Receiver Michael Doweary filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Thursday asking a federal judge to intervene. The receiver’s office, which is tasked with rescuing the bankrupt city’s purse, has serious concerns about the authority’s management of budget and funds.

In the court filing, Doweary alleges the city stormwater authority employed an “organized strategy to stonewall” the mayor’s office and his office from necessary access.

Doweary wrote in his preliminary statement that “the City has significant concerns about the financial condition, operations, management and governance of the authority.”

Vijay Kapoor, chief of staff to the receiver, said in an interview that the receiver wants a better understanding of the authority’s financial condition and any issues it might be facing.

“For a city that’s in Chapter 9 bankruptcy, you do not want to have an authority that is in financial disarray,” Kapoor said. “And the receiver’s focus has obviously mostly been on the city of Chester itself. But, we can’t turn a blind eye to an authority that is potentially financially struggling as well, especially when that authority could be part of an agreement or a plan that can help the city get out of bankruptcy.”

Attempts to ask the authority directly have not been fruitful.

“Several months ago, the mayor asked for this financial information and essentially was not provided with it,” Kapoor said. “The receiver then asked and was sent back a letter saying that the receiver was not entitled to it and that if the receiver wished to try to obtain something like this that he needed to file a Right-to-Know request.”

Dr. Horace Strand, executive director for the authority, said it’s a matter of respect. He said neither Doweary nor Roots have shown any respect or regard toward him.

“We didn’t give them the financial documents because our lawyer told us that we didn’t have to — that they were overstepping their authority to try to interfere with the operations of a municipal authority in the state of Pennsylvania,” Strand said. “They don’t want to respect us as an authority.”