Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary wants to monetize the bankrupt city’s water assets to make up for fiscal shortfalls.

“Monetization has to occur for the city of Chester in order to avoid severe cuts to retiree benefits and city services,” said Vijay Kapoor, chief of staff to the receiver.

Doweary submitted a plan of adjustment Monday afternoon to federal bankruptcy court. The city will issue a request for proposals for an outside vendor to operate the Chester Water Authority (CWA), the Stormwater Authority for the City of Chester (SAC) and the city’s reversionary interest in the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority (DELCORA).

Kapoor said there’s an important caveat: The water entities must remain publicly owned. Outside vendors would provide an annual stream of revenue to the city in its ongoing operations.

“We think it is important to make clear that the result of this process would be to keep the system in public hands,” Kapoor said. “Other points that the receiver really wants to encourage proposals to provide would be maintaining public sector jobs, minimizing impact on ratepayers and also providing a potential regional approach to stormwater management that could help other communities who would voluntarily agree to participate.”

The plan of adjustment calls for the termination of the “legal existence” of the CWA and SAC, as well as the dissolution of their boards. Dr. Horace Strand, SAC executive manager, declined to comment. Noël Brandon, CWA board chair, told WHYY News in an emailed statement that he’s “deeply troubled by the city of Chester’s proposed plan of adjustment.”

“The city’s attempt to extract funds from CWA to alleviate its bankruptcy situation is seen as a betrayal of CWA’s goodwill and the legality of this move raises significant concerns,” Brandon said.

In a follow-up phone call, Brandon declined to comment on whether CWA would take legal action.

“CWA will continue to fight in whatever way we can to make sure that no detriment comes to our ratepayers,” Brandon said. “So, we’re not just going to roll over on this one.”

Officials from DELCORA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We believe that the city has the right to do this — that the receiver has the right to do this and really needs to press forward regardless of whatever roadblocks may come up,” Kapoor said.