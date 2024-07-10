From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

If Tony Bellitto, 63, had it his way, his customers living in the heart of Montgomery County wouldn’t know his name.

However, recent instances of giant water companies aggressively trying to wrest control of public companies have thrust the executive director of Lansdale-based North Penn Water Authority into the public eye. Bellito’s testimony before the Pennsylvania legislature went viral in December 2023.

More than five million people witnessed him calling water privatization a “scam.” The growth of investor-owned water companies has led to skyrocketing water bills. The Bronx native said it’s by design.

“The process of that takeover will result in personal financial gain for those top executives that run those companies, and that’s their incentive,” he said. “They’re gonna put more money in their pocket and they’re not concerned about all the money that’s going to come out of the pocket of all those customers.”

Approximately 90% of Americans get their drinking water from public systems like NPWA. But in Pennsylvania, the tide is changing.

In 2016, Pennsylvania lawmakers passed Act 12, creating a process to determine the value of a public water system, including its assets, expected revenue and potential repair costs. Private water companies have used the process to capture the attention of municipalities, dangling massive short-term acquisition prices. Ratepayers end up covering those costs in the long run through high water bills.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved nearly two dozen acquisitions since the law’s passage, turning Bellitto into somewhat of an icon in Philadelphia’s suburbs.

Bellitto and a few others believe the solution to municipal water woes is consolidating together rather than handing over the reins to investors.