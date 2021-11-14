What’s at stake in the fight over the Chester Water Authority

These days, all eyes are on Chester’s state-appointed receiver, tasked with rescuing the financially crumbling city from total collapse, to see if he’ll sign off on the purchase.

The water authority has organized a growing grassroots campaign, Save CWA, to fight the private takeover until the very end. The group has handed out more than 7,500 yard signs. Its petition demanding a ratepayer referendum before the sale of CWA had garnered roughly 7,700 signatures as of Nov. 13.

“Privatization is almost never a good idea. It’s bad for the ratepayers and the community. CWA does not need or want to be sold,” said Catherine Miller, an organizer for Save CWA.

The group argues an Aqua takeover will have grave consequences, saying that water bills will be higher, that public access to the CWA-owned Octoraro Reservoir in Lancaster County — a free recreational hub — will be lost, and that the more than 2,000 acres of green space CWA owns in Delaware, Chester and Lancaster counties could be sold to developers.

“Why are we advocating control of a vital resource such as water to a private company that’s gonna make money off you?” Miller asked.

Franklin, CEO of Aqua PA’s parent, promises that the reservoir will remain intact.

“You’re hearing from me directly — the chairman of the company — that we will preserve that reservoir, in perpetuity, in its current form without developing any land around, without fencing it in a way that would preclude people from using it, and we would allow the continued recreation on the reservoir, essentially, status quo moving forward,” Franklin said.

He also said that the CWA is employing scare tactics, and that ratepayers have nothing to worry about.

“The truth of the situation is the mayor and City Council, along with the company, have worked to set up a structure where a lot of the proceeds would go into an account, completely segregated single-purpose use of the funds, and we will use it to offset rates. And that single use would then keep rates steady for at least a period of 10 years,” Franklin said.

Miller doesn’t buy Franklin’s promises, pointing to Aqua’s closure of the once-popular Springton Reservoir in Delaware County for security reasons. She also said rate freezes are a pipe dream.

CWA admits its rates will go up 5% in 2022. And the skepticism directed toward Aqua is not unfounded. ​​The company filed a rate case petition with the state Public Utility Commission in August, seeking to increase water bills for all its customers by 17% and wastewater bills by 33%.

Aqua cited the recovery of $1.1 billion it has spent in “infrastructure repairs and improvements” throughout the state since its last rate increase in 2019 as the reason for the dramatic rate hike.

“The shareholders have no money at risk, and their money is at risk if Aqua does a bad job in running the day-to-day operations. But with the PUC, they’re allowing them to raise rates whenever they want to. They have really minimal risk, and they don’t use their own money. Here’s the problem — the people who pay for these acquisitions are the ratepayers, and they don’t have a seat at the table,” Catania said.

The customer base is becoming increasingly upset. But Franklin thinks the Save CWA effort is artificial.

“This has been generated by massive legal fees and public relations fees of a very small group of people, and it is agitating in communities surrounding it. And that’s what this is all about,” Franklin said.

A fight that’s been brewing for years

In 2017, Aqua made an unsolicited $320 million offer to CWA to purchase it. The nine-member water authority board — consisting of three Chester City Council appointees, three Delaware County Council appointees, and three appointees named by the Chester County Commissioners — unanimously rejected the offer, citing no benefit to ratepayers.

In a strategic move to block Aqua and help Chester with its financial woes, CWA proposed a $60 million bailout of the city in exchange for placing the authority in a trust. As a corporate water customer of CWA, Aqua sued in 2019.

In February 2020, in what water authority solicitor Catania described as a request for proposals, the city of Chester received two bids for CWA, from Aqua and Pennsylvania American Water Co. (Separately, CWA had proposed a public-private partnership with the city and some restructuring.)

Since then, the issue has been tied up in court. Through it all, CWA has maintained that it is not owned by the city, and that it is not in financial distress. Initially, a trial court issued a favorable ruling for the water authority. But the most recent court action saw Commonwealth Court rule in a “very limited” majority decision that the city of Chester possessed “the general authority to obtain the assets of an authority that it created,” thus clearing a path for the city to re-engage with Aqua.

In his dissent, Commonwealth Court Judge Michael Wojcik wrote that he believed the sale to be a “foregone conclusion.”

“It is patently unconscionable to permit the city to pay off its own municipal debt by selling the authority’s assets that were paid for by its ratepayers, the vast majority of whom reside in the counties and elsewhere. In fact, the General Assembly granted the counties ‘seats at the table’ to prevent the city from looting the authority, and using the sale of the authority’s assets as its own municipal piggy bank,” Wojcik wrote.

Although CWA hopes to see the matter decided by the state Supreme Court, it could very well be resolved by the Chester receiver.

A city in dire fiscal straits

Chester is in trouble. In an interview, Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland said that accepting “the most appealing” offer — Aqua’s — was the best way out of it.

“We have to find a way of making sure that the citizens of Chester have an opportunity to stand on their own financially. This could possibly be that opportunity,” Kirkland said.

He writes off public disapproval of his actions and those of the City Council as the result of a lack of factual information.

“There has been a lot of talk around the possibility of Aqua raising their rates … We would never, ever leave our residents or anyone else in that manner exposed to such a rate increase,” Kirkland said.

He acknowledged that the $12 million on the table, a sort of signing bonus, is enticing.

“And that $12 million basically is nonrefundable. Win or lose in court, the city of Chester would be able to receive that $12 million,” Kirkland said.

He told WHYY News that he is open to public meetings with Aqua, ratepayers, and even CWA so that everyone understands one another. But that’s contingent on the city not sinking in the near future.

The predominantly Black city has a population of about 30,000 people. However, it was once a hub for manufacturing with a population more than double what it is now.

Both Chester and the local Chester Upland School District have been in a long economic freefall. Since 1995, Chester has been under the state’s financial oversight. In 2020, the situation took a dramatic turn when Gov. Tom Wolf issued a “declaration of fiscal emergency” for Chester.

With that step, Chester became just the second municipality in the state’s history (Harrisburg was the first) to be placed under receivership.

Receiver Michael Doweary arguably has one of the toughest jobs in the state. He said the situation is far worse than can be imagined: Chester is on “the brink of insolvency,” and there is no playbook.

“Pensions in the city of Chester are the worst-funded plans in the entire commonwealth, maybe the country. To have a police pension plan that is 3% funded, that if nothing else is done, the benefits, the money in the reserves would run out in the next five months — that’s unheard of,” Doweary said. “Desperate times call for desperate measures.”

Vijay Kapoor, chief of staff to Doweary, said past decisions have come back to haunt them.

“There were benefit changes over a decade ago that actually enhanced the police pension benefits, that allows certain police officers to retire with a $100,000-a-year pension. And under commonwealth law, it’s very difficult for the receiver to be able to change those,” Kapoor said.

It shouldn’t be lost on everybody that righting the ship for a city that has lost most of its population is a tall order, Kapoor said.

Like Mayor Kirkland, Doweary sees CWA as a golden ticket to recovery.

“To be financially viable, Chester needs a big influx of money, and the only asset that the city has that would even come close to generating that amount of money is the water system,” he said.

But Doweary said he has not made up his mind, nor does he have a timetable for a decision. Both Doweary and Kapoor said there is a possibility the water authority can remain in public hands.

“The receiver is absolutely open to keeping the system in public hands. The receiver had an independent analysis that was done on the water system about a year ago that valued the system and looked at the variety of bits… There was also the potential of… using a public-private partnership as a model of keeping it in public hands, and the receiver is open to seeing whether or not that might prove useful,” Kapoor said.

Doweary said the public should be patient.