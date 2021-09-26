The incinerator has been in Chester since 1992 and residents have criticized its presence since its inception.

In addition to the DEP permitting process, opponents see an opportunity to reduce pollution at the plant by pressuring county officials to reject Covanta’s attempt to renew a contract that ends on April 30.

The county’s Solid Waste Authority — with some members appointed by former Republican-held county governments — will decide the fate of the contract renewal.

The next public hearing on solid waste management in the county is planned for 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, when a representative from Covanta will be among the panelists.

‘Not fair to this community’

At Wednesday’s virtual permit hearing before DEP, public commenters did not pull punches criticizing Covanta.

Nearly two dozen people registered as speakers for the two hour hearing that was accessible via phone and the internet. Various townships, boroughs, and municipalities across Delaware County were well represented.

Speakers were given three minutes to state their opinion with the DEP.

Mike Ewal, founder and executive director of the Energy Justice Network, believes the company is not being properly regulated for harsh pollutants. Smokestacks are monitored daily for four specific pollutants, but others are not checked by regulators nearly as often.

“That is not appropriate way to monitor what’s really coming out of the stack of these facilities, and the technology exists to continuously monitor over 50 different pollutants including many different metals, particulate matter, other acid gases dioxins and furans, and more,” said Ewal, who has been sparring with Covanta since 1994.

He likened the existing regulation to allowing people to drive all year on the road with no speedometer or rules except on one day.

Ewal wants DEP to require Covanta to continuously monitor its output of particulate matter pollution and other emissions.

WHYY News reached out to Covanta for a response and Nicolle Robles, a spokesperson for the company attributed the near unanimous criticism that it received to artificial uproar and scare tactics.

“Covanta is a strong advocate of public discourse and believes it is important residents be part of any dialogue concerning their community. It’s unfortunate that a special interest group has commandeered many of these public hearings with a script that serves only to fear monger,” Robles said.

Erica Berman, of Media, who works in Chester at the Delaware County Historical Society, doesn’t accept that.

“Studying the history of Chester, I’ve learned the depth of corruption and systemic racism that allowed for the waterfront to be transformed into a hub of industry pollution and waste.” She says it was not an accident that the nation’s biggest incinerator landed in the middle of a low-income Black and brown community.

She believes that allowing the incinerator to continue to operate perpetuates a cycle of racism. She and others on the call cited Chester’s high rate of asthma among residents as evidence of the lifelong harm being done.