After the public meeting, Muller told WHYY News that he was attending all the way from Red Wing, Minnesota.

“And I can look out my window and see a garbage incinerator smokestack … There’s not a lot of them around. But there’s a few dozen around in the country, and I think you’ll find a lot of people who’ve been involved in the squabbling over garbage incinerators get pretty passionate about it.”

Prior to the public comments, the Solid Waste Authority board gave a brief presentation about details of the current contract and the state of the plans going forward as members weigh their options in determining Covanta’s future in Chester.

“As we are looking at the Covanta contract, whether it should be extended, you know, renewed for any period, etc., we, as a board, it was suggested that we do a needs assessment, and the needs assessment with looks at the long-term needs of the authority, what our options are, what the impact is of each of those options,” said Delaware County Councilwoman Christine Reuther, the newly selected vice chair of the board.

What the future could hold

One option would be to renew the contract with Covanta, another would be to switch directly to landfill operation, and a final option would be to utilize a combination of recycling and composting.

The contract with Covanta is essentially an arrangement 30-plus years in the making. Every four or five years, the contract has been renewed.

“The authority has made it a guarantee, a commitment to Covanta, that the authority would deliver at least 300,000 tons of solid waste to the Covanta incinerator facility … the authority has the right to go as high as 370,000 tons per year at a stated price, which was in the most recent contract, which was entered into four years ago,” Joe Crawford, the new solicitor for the authority, said during the meeting.

“At the same time, under the contract, the authority has given Covanta the right to deliver up to 450,000 tons of ash, the result of the incineration of the waste … to the authority’s landfill in Berks County,” Crawford said.

With the contract’s expiration date approaching, Covanta has the right to give Delco’s Solid Waste Authority notice within the next 60 days of its intention to keep the facility operational.

The board expects Covanta to continue to want to operate the facility. Crawford explained to those at the meeting that the authority has the “right, but not the obligation” to seek an option to continue to use the facility and respond to Covanta within another 60-day window.

Reuther, who was just appointed to the authority board in February, told WHYY News in an interview that it was her idea to have a virtual public meeting.

“And, surprisingly enough, the entire board agreed, and I think it was the first time that anybody had made that suggestion. So I appreciate the willingness to do that,” Reuther said.

Chester is disproportionately “burdened by a lot of industrial uses,” Reuther said, and she was glad to hear from city residents about how it directly affects their lives.

At this point, Reuther said, she has not yet made up her mind about what needs to happen with Covanta’s contract.

“I think there’s got to be more of a reason to keep the contract in place for any period of time, than just, ‘We don’t know what else to do,’” Reuther said.

She acknowledged, however, that others on the County Council may see it differently.

“I know that Brian Zidek, who’s the County Council chair here in Delaware County, would disagree with me. He comes from the world of private enterprise and a closely held business where you can make decisions right away. Public entities, even municipal authorities, may take a little longer to make changes, and the impacts are going to ripple out,” Reuther said.

But she said that she would be unlikely to commit to another five-year contract with Covanta, and that ultimately she believes the Solid Waste Authority “should not be about making money on people getting rid of stuff and burning stuff.”

Even if the contract were terminated, Reuther said, Covanta could still be in Chester to stay.

“I just want people to understand that pushing the county Solid Waste Authority to terminate a contract with Covanta is not necessarily going to stop the incinerator from operating, or even operating at the level that it is operating at. I just want people to have realistic expectations about that,” she said.

Toward the conclusion of the public meeting, Don Cammarata, a representative of Covanta, defended the company from the pollution claims made by the community.

He did acknowledge, though, that Chester carries a heavy “burden.”

The Solid Waste Authority’s board will be assessing finances to weigh the options. But for the residents of Chester, words without action are futile.

“Don’t tell me you give a damn about dollars and pennies and you’re polluting our whole entire community,” Mayfield said. “We just want our children to have a chance to grow up. Our seniors should have a chance to live in comfort in houses that they struggled and bought and paid for.”