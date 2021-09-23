Every family in Pennsylvania deserves access to clean, safe drinking water.

Unfortunately, in many parts of our commonwealth, particularly in communities in Southeastern Pennsylvania with older infrastructure, we are still struggling to fulfill that promise.

The drinking water crisis that has unfolded in Flint, Mich., in recent years highlighted the threat that aging lead pipes pose to formerly industrial communities like the ones I represent in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

Schools across Philadelphia have had to turn off water fountains and faucets to protect children from a dire environmental threat. And problems continue to plague families who live in aging homes, where the lateral lines that connect houses to the water main can leach lead into drinking water. Many of these pipes are the responsibility of homeowners to fix — a tall order that can cost working families tens of thousands of dollars.

And threats to drinking water aren’t limited to lead.

In recent years, communities in suburban Montgomery County have been forced to confront contamination from PFOA and PFOS, toxic contaminants introduced into drinking water from military bases and industrial sites. A growing body of research demonstrates the cancer-causing potential of these substances.

In response, local communities and water utilities have had to invest in expensive filtering systems and to expand service to cover communities that had been previously served by private wells.

I have fought hard in the state legislature for additional resources from Harrisburg to meet these challenges and have introduced legislation to tighten safety standards to better protect our communities from these dangerous chemicals.