As a Philadelphia City Councilmember that represents 150,000 city residents and 15 different neighborhoods from Center City to Southwest Philadelphia, I see the need to fix the city’s infrastructure daily.

Citizens contact my office daily to report potholes; water pipes bursting underground and causing damage to streets, homes, and businesses; and the crumbling CSX bridge along 25th Street in Grays Ferry, just to name a few things.

As Chairman of Philadelphia City Council’s Transportation Committee, I often hear from officials at SEPTA and the Philadelphia International Airport about how they can use all the money they can get to fix up critical infrastructure needs.

Thank you for the U.S. Senate for approving President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion national infrastructure plan and it is time for the U.S. House to do the same. Biden has said that his infrastructure plan is the most significant long-term investment in nearly a century and would rival the building of the transcontinental railroad or the Interstate Highway System.

According to a White House fact sheet, the package includes $110 billion for highways, $65 billion for broadband, $73 billion to modernize the nation’s electric grid, $25 billion for airports, and $55 billion for waterworks. Philadelphia would benefit greatly in all of these categories.

Fixing our nation’s crumbling and decaying infrastructure is good for everyone. It would be especially good for Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley as a whole.

When most Americans think of infrastructure, they think of roads and bridges. Fixing roads, bridges, and improving mass transit are important things to do, but we can do more.