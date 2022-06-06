Opinion: For our children’s sake, make Washington Avenue as safe as possible

The future of Washington Avenue has sparked fierce debate about safety and gentrification among community members in the area. This op-ed represents one perspective of the ongoing debate. For another, see here.

As parents of children who have to live near the five-lane highway that is Washington Avenue and who cross it to get to school, sports, friend’s houses, and the playground, we are dismayed that Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson is not supporting Mayor Kenney’s plan to make the roadway safer.

Our children attend EM Stanton School, where two-thirds of Stanton’s catchment have to cross Washington Avenue to get their education daily. Many more parents cross to get their kids to daycare at the Christian Street Y and other locations. We feel it is imperative for Washington Avenue to be calmed to reduce speeding and unsafe turning.

I, Florence, grew up crossing Washington Avenue and now, 40 years later, I have a 13-year-old who is subjected to the danger of crossing the five-lane road. The volume and speed of traffic on Washington Avenue make me worry for kids going to Chew Playground or the nearby businesses. The intersections are so busy, particularly when vehicles are rushing to turn on and off Washington Avenue. I have lived near Washington Avenue for more than 50 years and I am very familiar with how difficult and dangerous it can be for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

I, Lindsay, take my two sons to play daily at Chew Playground. The use of the median as parking across from Chew Playground makes it incredibly unsafe to cross on our walk home from school. I’ve known children who have been hit by cars in this neighborhood. My concerns are not rooted in “what if” but “when.” As a licensed occupational therapist, my job is to get patients up and moving after a traumatic accident with many incidents being a pedestrian vs. an automobile. The pain and challenges of recovery are immense.

We fear for our children and our fear for their safety is based on current trends.