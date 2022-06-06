Opinion: Councilmember Squilla should rethink his stance on Washington Ave.

The future of Washington Avenue has sparked fierce debate about safety and gentrification among community members in the area. This op-ed represents one perspective of the ongoing debate. For another, see here.

As a lifelong resident of South Philadelphia, some of my earliest memories of Washington Avenue is of a long line of cargo trains rumbling down the street, bringing critical materials and supplies to the manufacturing, warehousing, and retail businesses that provide jobs, goods, and services to our working-class city.

Unfortunately, for the last few years our neighborhood has been under siege from unplanned, reckless gentrification. Long-term residents and owners of small businesses are being pushed out by big developers and affluent folks who wish to transform our neighborhood to suit their own expensive tastes. The harm to long-term residents was ignored, leading to the founding of the North of Washington Avenue Coalition (NOWAC).

NOWAC initially welcomed the long-overdue plans to repave Washington Avenue.

However, we were blindsided when the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS) presented us with a plan to put Washington Avenue on a “road diet” that radically narrowed this key commercial corridor. A group of long-term residents and small business owners immediately formed Save Washington Avenue Coalition (SWAC) to oppose this dangerously misguided plan.

Washington Avenue is a critical evacuation and emergency route for residents of South and Southwest Philadelphia. As the only five-lane street in South Philadelphia, it connects residents, businesses, and emergency responders to two major interstates and the Walt Whitman Bridge.

On numerous occasions, Washington Avenue has been the only means of escape for thousands of residents who live near the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery, now shut down and rebranded into the Bellwether District, located on a floodplain where the risk of flooding increases every year.