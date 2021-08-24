Updated at 7:20 p.m.

A fire broke out during the demolition of an emptied oil storage tank at the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery, drawing more than 100 emergency responders to a site that has been largely vacant since a catastrophic explosion in June 2019.

The sprawling oil-refining complex was sold to Chicago-based real estate company Hilco last year, which plans to redevelop it into a logistics hub.

The company said a crew with the NorthStar Contracting Group, a contractor hired to demolish remaining refinery infrastructure, appeared to have ignited a combustible residue while using blow torches to cut apart one of numerous former fuel storage tanks.

“Earlier today, during a routine torch-cutting demolition of one of the empty oil tanks on site, our team noticed smoke coming from the top of the empty tank,” Hilco said in a statement. “The source of the smoke appears to have been some limited oil residue inside the tank. The smoldering was put out by NorthStar with fire-fighting equipment that is on-site at all times.”

The statement asserts “someone outside the facility” reported the flare to the Philadelphia Fire Department around 1:15 p.m. The fire department eventually dispatched roughly 100 firefighters — including a hazardous materials team — to the site, which has a long history of fires and explosions.