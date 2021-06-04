PES refinery demolition to take four years, new owner Hilco says

Demolishing the former PES refinery complex, now owned by Hilco Redevelopment Partners, will take four years and will include the removal of 35,000 tons of asbestos, 850,000 barrels of hydrocarbons, 100 buildings, and 950 miles of pipe, company officials told members of the public at a virtual meeting.

“So it’s a massive undertaking,” said Hilco executive vice president Jeremy Grey.

More than 100 people attended the Thursday night session, which had been requested by the grassroots environmental justice group Philly Thrive. The group’s members wanted answers about the complex nature of the cleanup, how current demolition activities would affect those efforts, and who among the former and current owners were responsible for carrying them out.

Speaking after the event, some Philly Thrive members said they still had questions and were disappointed that they had not been able to engage in a dialogue, but instead had to submit questions via the Zoom Q&A.

“They do all the talking, and we do all the listening,” said Debbie Robinson, who lives near the refinery. “We should have the right to look you in the face and talk to you like a human being.”

A big question on her mind, Robinson said, is whether the demolition will involve detonation or explosions, which she worries could release hidden toxins. She also has questions about the air quality. While the facility operated as a refinery, neighborhood residents like her regularly smelled foul and toxic odors that they say contributed to high levels of cancer and asthma. She said those releases have abated since the shutdown of the plant.

Jasmine Sessoms, who grew up in Point Breeze and now works for Hilco as its main community liaison, said all questions not answered during Thursday’s session would be answered with follow-up emails.