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Atlantic City International Airport is working to keep operations going with new carriers to replace flights lost in the Spirit Airlines shutdown.

Tim Kroll, director of the airport, said it’s adding new service from Allegiant Air and Breeze Airways. Allegiant already flies out of Atlantic City; Breeze will start new Atlantic City service Wednesday. Both will keep air service going to cities previously serviced by Spirit and will expand to some new places.

“We’re going to have service to Charleston, which is brand new for us with Breeze. We never had that city before. Then they’re going to add Raleigh-Durham in June and Florida destinations. So, we’ll actually end up with more destinations than in the past,” Kroll said.

He added that a downside is the frequency of flights to some destinations will be somewhat lacking.

Kroll explained how new air routes just don’t happen overnight, and that the two airlines will have to review passenger frequency to see if routes are viable.

He gave an example: Spirit might have seven departures to a particular destination, but a replacement carrier might decide five daily departures would be a better economic model.