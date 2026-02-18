This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

As a trash fire burned at the WM transfer station in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood last week, an air quality monitor 1.5 miles south on Ritner Street did not pick up the smoke, according to an all-clear message public health officials posted two days later.

But a new sensor being tested at Stinger Square Park, just around 2,000 feet away from the fire, did detect a slight increase in levels of unhealthy air pollution, pushing the air quality index measured there from “good” to “moderate,” said Department of Public Health spokesperson James Garrow.

“Our monitor caught it immediately,” said Palak Raval-Nelson, Philadelphia public health commissioner.

This new Stinger Square Park sensor is part of a network of 76 air quality sensors throughout the city that public health officials have set up in recent weeks.

These monitors send hourly updates on levels of pollutants that can exacerbate asthma and other respiratory conditions to a new website, called Breathe Philly, which displays them as color-coded air quality indexes.

“Our focus is making sure that all Philadelphians have access to healthy and safe air,” Raval-Nelson said. “The way that we can make sure that the air is safe and healthy is to monitor it.”