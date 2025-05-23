This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

At Tina Alishia Brown’s rowhouse in Southwest Philadelphia, Clean Air Council organizer Russell Zerbo ties a small white device to a post on the porch.

“You want it to be 5, 6 feet off the ground — an average person’s height,” he said.

Zerbo makes sure the device sits at “nose level,” because it’s measuring the air people breathe.

It’s one of 60 PurpleAir monitors the Clean Air Council installed this spring at homes and churches in Delaware County and South and Southwest Philadelphia, along the I-95 corridor.

These monitors let residents track pollution coming from traffic, industrial facilities and construction sites in real time, said Jendaiya Hill, Clean Air Council community organizer. Then, neighbors can make decisions about how to protect their health — for example, by wearing a mask or postponing outdoor gatherings.

“Literally just like checking the weather,” Hill said.

Brown, the homeowner, has a 12-year-old son with asthma. She’s hoping the air monitor will help her keep him safe.

“I can just check it periodically to see how the air quality is and decide whether or not to keep my windows open or closed — or should my little one stay in for the day?” she said.