Cancer-causing benzene continues to flow from PES refinery complex

The South Philadelphia refinery has a long history dating back to the Civil War era, when it was built as Atlantic Refining Co. Gulf Oil opened a neighboring facility in 1926, and the two operations were bought by Sunoco in 1988 and 1994, respectively. The complex grew to be the largest refiner on the East Coast and leaves an equally large legacy of pollution, both in the soil and the water table. Facing bankruptcy, Sunoco formed a joint partnership with the Carlyle Group to create Philadelphia Energy Solutions in 2012. The company entered bankruptcy in 2018, but the explosion and fire led to a complete shutdown of the facility in July 2019. Last summer, Hilco took control of the facility with the aim of creating a distribution hub. Sunoco remains responsible for the legacy contamination. But Hilco is now responsible for monitoring and addressing current emissions.

In 2015, Congress authorized the EPA, through the Clean Air Act, to require refineries to measure benzene emissions through fence line monitors starting in 2019, so the data covers only two years. The measurements required by the 2015 Refinery Sector Rule are taken at two-week intervals, and refiners are allowed to subtract what are considered “background levels,” or those lowest average readings. The fence line monitoring of emissions will continue even though the facility no longer operates as a refinery, because it is still permitted as a refinery and a major source of air pollution under the federal Clean Air Act.

The readings at PES actually peaked in early 2020, after the refinery’s shutdown but during its dismantlement, which continues today. Benzene emissions averaged 128 and 189 micrograms per cubic meter in the first two weeks of January 2020, and 189 the first two weeks of February 2020. One of the monitors detected an 80 microgram average in late July 2020. In a 2019 report to the EPA submitted just one week before the explosion that precipitated the shutdown, PES attributed the emissions to issues at the tank farm as well as an offsite gasoline spill into the Schuylkill River.

When asked questions about the releases, and the current status of the dismantlement, a spokesperson for Sunoco referred all comments to Hilco Redevelopment Partners, the company that purchased the site out of bankruptcy in June of last year. A Hilco representative said the company was not able to respond to questions by deadline, but echoed statements by the EPA and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health that the benzene releases measured at the fence line do not indicate health impacts for the surrounding neighborhoods.

The actionable benzene level, set by the EPA at 9 ug/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter), was established as a way to measure whether refineries are in compliance with the agency’s Maximum Achievable Control Technology standards, according to EPA Region 3 spokesperson Terri White. If the yearly average is above that mark, a refinery company needs to conduct a root-cause analysis.

“This level does not correlate to any particular metric associated with risk,” the EPA’s White wrote in an email.

Dr. Landrigan disagreed. “Any exposure, even the smallest exposure, increases risk,” he said. “And that’s especially true for children. EPA standards are always a balance between what is ideal, which in this case is zero exposure, and what the EPA regulators think is feasible. So standards don’t convey absolute safety.”

He said studies consistently show fence line communities suffer greater rates of cancer than communities without high levels of toxic chemical releases.

EPA’s White said that the fence line measurements are not an indication of individual exposure, and that weather plays a large role in determining the impact.

“It is important to note that benzene concentration levels monitored at the perimeter of refineries do not reflect benzene levels in the community,” White said. “Rather, the monitoring data, and in particular, the annual average difference between upwind and downwind monitoring values is an indicator of the benzene emissions from facilities.”