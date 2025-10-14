Releases of toxic ‘forever chemical’ to be monitored more closely by EPA
PFHxS-Na is the latest “forever chemical” added to the Toxics Release Inventory.
A type of toxic “forever chemical” has been included in a federal program that requires industrial facilities to publicly report potential harmful chemical releases.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week announced the automatic addition of sodium perfluorohexanesulfonate, or PFHxS-Na. The new inclusion brings the number of PFAS chemicals subject to the Toxics Release Inventory, or TRI, up to 206.
What is PFHxS-Na?
PFHxS-Na is the sodium salt of PFHxS — one of the PFAS chemicals most used in firefighting foams called AFFF, said Seetha Coleman-Kammula, president and executive director of PFAS Solutions in Delaware, an organization that researches and provides guidance on testing and treatment solutions for the so-called “forever chemicals.”
PFHxS was one of 172 types of PFAS chemicals added to the TRI list in 2020 for the first time, following a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act.
An EPA toxicological review of PFHxS found that exposure to these substances may cause thyroid and immune effects in humans, including decreased antibody responses to vaccinations.
PFAS, widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam, have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease, developmental delays in children and other health conditions.
The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers, such as DuPont and 3M.
What is the Toxics Release Inventory?
The Toxics Release Inventory tracks the waste management of harmful chemicals, which are available to view by the public. The program attempts to empower residents with the tools necessary to engage with facilities and regulators, and incentivize companies to reduce their impacts on the environment.
“Information collected through TRI also allows communities, non-governmental organizations and the public to understand how facilities in their area manage TRI-listed chemicals,” the EPA said in a press release.
The addition of PFHxS-Na to the TRI informs “decision-making about chemical management by companies and government agencies,” the agency said.
What does this change mean?
The addition of PFHxS-Na to TRI comes as the Trump administration’s EPA seeks to weaken federal PFAS regulations in drinking water.
The EPA under the Biden administration implemented regulations last year requiring water providers to test and treat “forever chemicals” to almost zero by 2029.
The agency pivoted last month, proposing to extend the compliance deadline to 2031 and rescind federal restrictions on three other types of PFAS, including PFHxS, frequently found in communities near airports and military bases, where firefighting foam has been discharged.
Residents who live near the Wilmington Airport in New Castle have exceedingly high levels of PFHxS in their blood from drinking contaminated water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The contamination is associated with the National Guard’s use of firefighting foam on a base at the airport.
Coleman-Kammula of PFAS Solutions said people impacted by “forever chemicals” can now use TRI to become more aware of pollution in their neighborhoods and attempt to drive policy change.
“This is really all about informing the public, [and] it’s transparency about chemical usage,” she said.
