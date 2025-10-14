This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

A type of toxic “forever chemical” has been included in a federal program that requires industrial facilities to publicly report potential harmful chemical releases.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week announced the automatic addition of sodium perfluorohexanesulfonate, or PFHxS-Na. The new inclusion brings the number of PFAS chemicals subject to the Toxics Release Inventory, or TRI, up to 206.

What is PFHxS-Na?

PFHxS-Na is the sodium salt of PFHxS — one of the PFAS chemicals most used in firefighting foams called AFFF, said Seetha Coleman-Kammula, president and executive director of PFAS Solutions in Delaware, an organization that researches and provides guidance on testing and treatment solutions for the so-called “forever chemicals.”

PFHxS was one of 172 types of PFAS chemicals added to the TRI list in 2020 for the first time, following a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act.

An EPA toxicological review of PFHxS found that exposure to these substances may cause thyroid and immune effects in humans, including decreased antibody responses to vaccinations.

PFAS, widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam, have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease, developmental delays in children and other health conditions.

The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers, such as DuPont and 3M.