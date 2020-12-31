How Philly’s biggest 2020 real estate deal could create opportunities for Philly students

When Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), a real estate investor that remediates obsolete industrial sites, bought the 1,300-acre former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery out of bankruptcy in June, all eyes were on the Chicago-based company.

For $225 million, Hilco bought the sprawling site with a plan to transform it into a distribution and commercial hub with warehouses and the state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure needed in the era of Instacart and Amazon.

Environmentalists, Philadelphia residents, and advocacy groups demanded environmental justice and a cleaner future for the site, as well as equitable job-creation to replace the refinery’s lost union jobs. The refinery was the biggest polluter in the city and the cause of longstanding suffering for the surrounding community, both before and after the site’s explosion and fire in June 2019.

Now, the South Philadelphia refinery is offering a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership that promises a new pathway into skilled professions that historically have been dominated in Philly by white men groomed by the city’s powerful unions.

The new initiative, called a Career-Connected Learning System, pledges to connect thousands of Philadelphia public school graduates to an estimated 20,000 jobs in the fields of logistics and distribution, with guaranteed opportunities for upward mobility after a year-long apprenticeship.

This program has already proven a multimillion-dollar worth — in the form of a valuable tax cut. Hilco needed approval from Philadelphia’s City Council and the Board of Education for the extension of a key financial assist — the state’s Keystone Opportunity Zone tax incentive. It received an almost unanimous vote by City Council, but in a surprising vote, the school board initially voted against the public aid. The stunning vote against the tax subsidy sent Hilco searching for a way to sway critics on the board. Enter career-connected learning.

“The game-changer was CCL,” said Jasmine Sessoms, senior vice president of Hilco’s corporate affairs, and a South Philadelphia native. “It came about thinking through what a meaningful investment would be in the school district. Working hand-in-hand is really what changed the tides.”

The plan has set an ambitious goal to diversify the building trades, with a 50% minority workforce participation goal, a 50% local employment goal, and 5-8% women-owned businesses, according to HRP’s Economic Opportunity Plan, a document created to ensure the use of minority-, women-, and disabled-owned businesses on contracts over $100,000.

“What was really exciting to me, when the Hilco project came across my desk, was that this was an opportunity for us, in the beginning of the work, to solidify a partnership with an employer that was going to be truly engaged in the work … on both ends,” said Alexandra Robinson-Rogers, executive director of post-secondary readiness at the School District of Philadelphia, and district point-person for the Hilco project.