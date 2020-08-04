Jasmine Sessoms’ role as the local face of Hilco Redevelopment Partners — the company that purchased the 1,300-acre Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site for $225.5 million in June — is extensive.

“It’s a whale,” said Sessoms, a 37-year-old Philadelphian raised in Point Breeze.

As senior vice president of corporate affairs, it’s Sessoms’ job to be Hilco’s liaison to the community, government, businesses and the media while also creating and communicating a favorable public image for the company. Which won’t be easy.

Residents and activists in Grays Ferry want Hilco to reverse the refinery’s “legacy of racism and extraction from day one” and prioritize investments and benefits to surrounding neighborhoods. Environmentalists want the company to clean up the heavily polluted property to the highest standards possible. And city officials want to be assured that Hilco’s multimillion-dollar plan for a distribution and commercial hub there will effectively create revenue and jobs for all Philadelphians.

But Sessoms welcomes the challenge and says she is perfectly fitted for it.

“I’m the luckiest lady in Philly,” she said Friday in an online interview.

“We can all agree: Nobody wants a refinery, right? Well, these guys [Hilco] came in, and they’re cleaning up a refinery that has not only been an eyesore but also bad for the environment, and that has disproportionately affected Black and brown communities. So, I get to work for the good guys, the white knights. Who doesn’t want to work for white knights?”

Sessoms grew up in South Philly, with the refinery as a backdrop, but she said her family never benefited from being eight minutes away from the complex. Jobs there were not going to the community.

“The refinery wasn’t something that we loved,” she said. “There is something called environmental racism, and it’s something that’s very real.”

Her parents, both teachers, still live in the same house at 21st and Bainbridge streets, and Sessoms said she’s excited to be the one who gets to change the relationship between the owner of the land and the city and the people who live near it.

Sessoms said she wants to figure out what the community needs, invest in it, and make sure Hilco is a good neighbor. One of her immediate goals is to have a community meeting this month and to work with the School District of Philadelphia to see how Hilco can help, she said.

“Me being ingrained in the Philadelphia culture — because I am — I’m committed to Philadelphia and knowing the needs and talking to the key people to figure out how we make Philadelphia a better place to live, work and play. That is my whole job,” she said.

Hilco executives have said the site’s redevelopment will create 18,000 jobs over the next 10 years — 8,000 union construction jobs and 10,000 permanent jobs. Sessoms said the company wants to hire locally, starting with virtual fairs soon and partnering with unions on apprenticeship programs.

“Minority inclusion is one of the capstones and cornerstones of Hilco,” she said, adding that she’s enthusiastic about building on the skills developed over 15 years working in philanthropic, governmental and community organizations.

About six years ago, Sessoms founded She Can Win, a nonpartisan program that trains women to run for political office. She also served as government relations officer at Community College of Philadelphia, advocated for diversity inclusion in the cannabis industry while directing a medical marijuana company, and fundraised for political candidates and causes as CEO of J&S Strategies.

And Sessoms is no stranger to local and state officials. She worked as deputy executive director of the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia for two years — she actually got a call from Mayor JIm Kenney during her interview with WHYY — and currently serves on Gov. Tom Wolf’s Commission for African American Affairs. She’s also chair of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus Foundation, chair of the advocacy committee of the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, and a member of the Smith Playground’s board of directors.

A graduate of Morgan State University, Sessoms also has a master’s degree in organizational development and leadership from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“I’ve had the pleasure of partnering alongside Jasmine in a myriad of different roles, and her approach to any given task at hand is always inspiring,” said Dominique Goss, vice president of She Can Win. “She has an effortless way of getting things done, regardless of the feat or challenge. She is a trusted member of my personal and professional kitchen cabinet, and I’m excited to see the contributions she’ll make within her new leadership role at Hilco.”